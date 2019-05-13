Basketball
- Troy transfer Javan Johnson has signed with Iowa State men's basketball.
The Cyclones announced on Monday that Johnson, who averaged 10.4 points a game last season, will join the team next fall. Johnson will sit out next season due to the NCAA's transfer guidelines and be eligible to play the next two seasons after that.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, started all 30 games as a sophomore for the Trojans in 2018-19. He averaged 4.2 rebounds, scored 20 points three times and made a team-high 53 3s.
Coach Steve Prohm says Johnson has scoring versatility and a "tremendous upside."
- Kevin Durant watched from home in the Bay Area as the Golden State Warriors finished off James Harden and the Houston Rockets on the road.
The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP has a bit more cheerleading to do before he gets back on the court.
Durant is likely to miss Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers while he recovers from a strained right calf. Durant was injured in Game 5 against Houston.
"Everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff. He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet," coach Steve Kerr said Monday, a day before Game 1, noting a more extensive update would come Thursday.
- John Beilein has spent a coaching lifetime taking ordinary programs and turning them into consistent winning ones.
All in college.
He's getting his NBA shot.
The Cavaliers ended a monthlong search Monday by hiring Beilein, a 66-year-old offensive mastermind who made Michigan a perennial powerhouse and now takes over a rebuilding project in Cleveland. Beilein got a five-year deal with the Cavs, who believe he can make the successful leap from campus.
Beilein's signing is somewhat surprising given his age, lack of pro experience and because the Cavs, who have had six previous coaches since 2009, had been speaking almost exclusively with younger NBA assistants during their interview process.
Beilein isn't the safest pick or the sexiest, but Cavs general manager Koby Altman said he precisely fits the coaching profile he wanted.
"We interviewed several strong and talented candidates who, no doubt, will get an opportunity to become an NBA head coach somewhere down the line," Altman said. "Following the end of those interviews, it became clear to us that Coach Beilein was the right choice and best fit for our franchise.
"John is one of the most accomplished and innovative basketball minds and leaders in the entire game. He has a unique ability to create an outstanding culture that will promote the development of young players and provide a solid structure to the entire program; not to mention the fact that John Beilein wins everywhere he goes."
From Nazareth College to LeMoyne to Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and finally to Michigan, Beilein has built a strong reputation for developing young players and teams. He's one of only four coaches to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, and he leaves Michigan with the most wins in school history.
Softball
- The Northern Iowa softball team landed a pair of student-athletes on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team.
Sammey Bunch, the 2019 MVC Player of the Year, repeated as a first team selection.
Adaira Opiola was named to the honorable mention team.
Baseball
- Wartburg College junior Andrew Walker (Eagan, Minn.) was named Google Cloud Academic All-District the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Monday.
Walker is an economics major with a 3.79 GPA. He is the 16th honoree in program history and first since 2015.
