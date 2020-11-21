Leading off

College athletics

Jim Hallihan, former Iowa State assistant men’s basketball coach, who was a member of Johnny Orr’s staff for 12 years, died Friday. He was 75.

Hallihan, a native of Decatur, Ill., was Orr’s top assistant from 1982-94 and was elevated to associate head coach in 1993. During his tenure in Ames, the Cyclone men’s hoops program became a national player, earning six NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 1986.

Sellout crowds were the norm and “Hilton Magic” was born during Hallihan’s years in Ames, as the Cyclones were the toast of the town. Five times the Cyclones eclipsed the 20-win mark in a season and nationally-ranked opponents were defeated 24 times.

Hallihan helped mentor six Cyclones who went onto NBA careers.

When Orr was ill or absent, Hallihan took over coaching duties and compiled a 6-1 mark.

Prior to arriving at Iowa State, Hallihan was the head coach at East Tennessee State from 1979-82, registering a 57-53 record. He was also an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1971-75.