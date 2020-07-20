Leading off

"We are very proud of the hard work and dedication our student-athletes put in on the court and have great respect for their efforts in the classroom and the community," stated head coach Bobbi Petersen. "We have a great tradition and high expectations for our team's academic achievements and appreciate the efforts demonstrated by our incredible student-athletes, coaches and academic support staff."

The UNI volleyball program has now earned AVCA Team Academic Awards nine years in a row. The 2019-20 Panthers finished with a 3.49 cumulative grade point average.

Baseball

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.

The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and teams resumed preparing to play this month.

In their new release about Fauci’s role at the opener, the Nationals refer to him as “a true champion for our country” during the pandemic “and throughout his distinguished career.”

