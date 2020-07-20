Leading off

Athletics
- The Iowa State Athletics Department announced Monday that it administered an additional 230 COVID-19 tests the week of July 13 for student-athletes (183) and key personnel (47) returning to campus in the following sports -- soccer, volleyball, cross country (M&W) and basketball (M&W).
Additionally, the department completed a second round of testing of football student-athletes last week.
The department confirms six positive results from last week’s testing. Five of the six positive tests were asymptomatic and only two cases are currently active.
Since the football team returned to campus in mid-June, the department has conducted 210 tests on football players with only six positive results.
Total testing to date by the department has resulted in only nine positive cases out of 386 individual tests.
“In the last seven weeks, our student athletes and medical staff have proven how we can successfully combat the COVID-19 virus if we collectively commit to the necessary precautions,” Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said.
Volleyball
- The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that 1,313 teams, including the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team, have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season.
"We are very proud of the hard work and dedication our student-athletes put in on the court and have great respect for their efforts in the classroom and the community," stated head coach Bobbi Petersen. "We have a great tradition and high expectations for our team's academic achievements and appreciate the efforts demonstrated by our incredible student-athletes, coaches and academic support staff."
The UNI volleyball program has now earned AVCA Team Academic Awards nine years in a row. The 2019-20 Panthers finished with a 3.49 cumulative grade point average.
Baseball
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and teams resumed preparing to play this month.
In their new release about Fauci’s role at the opener, the Nationals refer to him as “a true champion for our country” during the pandemic “and throughout his distinguished career.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!