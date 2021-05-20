Leading off: Iowa State gives Fennelly contract extension

Iowa State gives Fennelly contract extension
- Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard said the extension should assure prospective recruits that Fennelly will be coach for the foreseeable future.
Fennelly, who will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State, has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times. The Cyclones reached the second round last season, finished 17-11 and were fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6. He picked up his 700th career victory in January.
“I love coming to work every day and I am energized by the opportunity to continue to positively impact the young women in our program,” Fennelly said Wednesday. “I’ve been blessed beyond words and am eager to continue the journey we started 26 years ago.”
Fennelly’s career mark is 706-337, including 540-284 at Iowa State. He won 166 games at Toledo before coming to Iowa State. His teams have made the NCAA Tournament 21 times, including two at Toledo.
Football
- Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman has added his fifth all-American honor. Wednesday, the senior was named first team by Athlon and Hero Sports.
Brinkman has also been named an all-American by AFCA, Stats Perform and the Associated Press.
Kicker Matthew Cook was named a sophomore all-American by Hero Sports Wednesday, too.
Softball
- University of Iowa freshmen Denali Loecker and Brylee Klosterman have been named to All-Big Ten teams, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Loecker was named second-team All-Big Ten and named to the All-Freshman team. She hit .322 with 28 RBIs, slugged .504 and had an on base percentage of .399.
Klosterman, a North Liberty, Iowa, native was named to the All-Freshman Team.
She hit .316, plated 19 RBIs and hit a team-leading four triples.
Klosterman slugged .436 and had a .396 on base percentage.
- Wartburg College saw five players named to the American Rivers Conference all-conference team and senior Kaci Sherwood was named ARC Position Player of the Year after socking 15 home runs.
Lauren Frerichs, Ashley Nelson, Sydney Illg and Leah Campos were also named to the first team.
Olivia Brecht and Tarah Wehde were second team picks.