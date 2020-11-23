Leading off: Iowa State coach Fennelly in quarantine

ISU coach Fennelly in quarantine

Iowa State women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly released a statement Monday night that he was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Cyclones coach has tested negative, along with everyone else in the program, and will begin a self-isolation period that includes a 14-day quaratine.

Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will assume head coaching duties in Fennelly’s abense.

“I am thankful to have an amazing staff to manage the program while I’m away,” Fennelly said. “It will be hard to miss games, but I will watch and cheer along with the best fans in the nation.”

Baseball

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will take another crack at playing the MLB at Field of Dreams

game in 2021.

Major League Baseball announced Monday the teams are tentatively scheduled to meet Aug. 12 in Dyersville in an 8,000-seat temporary ballpark built on the farm where the iconic Oscar-nominated 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was shot.