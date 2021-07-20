Leading off: Bills ink Spencer Brown to four-year deal

Becker was head coach at Don Bosco from 1986 until her retirement form coaching in 2018. In that span, she led her team to the state tournament nine times and finished her career with a 962-415 coaching mark. Her 962 victories is the most among all female softball coaches in Iowa.

Becker never had a losing season in 32 seasons.

Wrestling

Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, the 2019 NWCA National Coach of the Year, has agreed to a contract extension through 2026.

"We are thrilled to know Coach Dresser will be leading our wrestling program for another five years," Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. "Coach Dresser has restored the excitement in our wrestling program with his tenacity and relentless energy. He has surrounded himself with outstanding assistant coaches who share his vision for the future of our wrestling program. I look forward to continuing to help them achieve their goals."