Kansas pulls away from Iowa State

Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Matt Jacobson had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12 for the slumping Cyclones (11-15, 4-9), who have lost 14 of their last 15 games at the Phog and still have not won a road game this season.

Their frustrating season was summed up by the first half, when they did just about everything right and still trailed 50-40.

Iowa State was 9 of 12 from beyond the arc in a torrid display of shooting, and at one point connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down floor. The Cyclones committed nine turnovers but generally held onto the ball well, and they also hung tough on the glass against a team with a massive advantage in both size and depth.

Maybe a little better defense would have helped.

As good as the Cyclones were on offense, the Jayhawks were even better. They kept pounding the ball inside to the 7-foot Azubuike, who dunked his way toward 10 first-half points, and that opened things up outside. Dotson had 15 points by the break, and Braun came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers and score 13 points in just 12 minutes.

“The first half I thought offensively we gave ourselves a chance to be in the game,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. “You get 40 in a half at this place you’d think you’re in pretty good shape.”