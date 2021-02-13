Kansas drops Iowa State to 0-11 in conference for first time in program history

AMES — Iowa State point guard Rasir Bolton was completely unguarded with 4:20 left in the game when the ball was inbounded to him.

As he methodically dribbled the ball up the court, the clock reached 4:10 before he reached the halfcourt line. It was an unnecessary and unforced 10-second violation.

That turnover was turnover number 22 for the Cyclones on Saturday.

Iowa State finished with a season-high 23 turnovers during a 64-50 loss to Kansas. This was the Cyclones' second loss to the Jayhawks in the last three days.

Iowa State is now 0-11 in conference play for the first time in history.

“There are different reasons why we’re losing,” senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said, “You can’t compile all of the losses and say it’s because of one thing.”

On Saturday, the loss was because of the turnovers.

“If you would’ve told me that we were going to hold Kansas to 64 points, I would’ve been extremely, extremely pleased and knew we’d have a chance to win,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “But obviously we had too many turnovers.”