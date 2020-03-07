You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
K-State snaps 10-game skid with win over Iowa State
0 comments
breaking
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

K-State snaps 10-game skid with win over Iowa State

{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63 Saturday afternoon.

It was the first win for the Wildcats since January 29, which ended a 10-game losing skid. Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.

Cartier Diarra added 14 points, Mike McGuirl had 10 and the Wildcats went 13-18 from the free throw line.

Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.

Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).

The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.

Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.

Sneed scored 14 of the first 18 points for the Wildcats including three 3’s. Sneed had a career high at halftime with 26 points helping K-State post a 41-23 lead after 20 minutes.

Kansas St. 79, Iowa St. 63

IOWA ST. (12-19) -- Jacobson 3-12 3-5 9, Young 6-8 5-7 17, Grill 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nixon 3-12 2-2 9, Lewis 4-5 3-4 11, Griffin 2-5 2-4 6, Conditt 1-3 2-2 4, Jenkins 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 21-55 19-27 63.

KANSAS ST. (10-21) -- Mawien 0-0 1-2 1, McAtee 3-8 0-0 6, Sneed 10-21 7-8 31, Diarra 5-9 2-4 14, McGuirl 5-7 0-0 10, Stockard 2-2 0-1 4, D.Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Sloan 1-3 3-3 5, A.Gordon 1-2 0-0 3, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-18 79.

Halftime—Kansas St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 2-21 (Grill 1-7, Nixon 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Kansas St. 8-26 (Sneed 4-11, Diarra 2-6, A.Gordon 1-2, D.Gordon 1-2, McGuirl 0-1, McAtee 0-2, Sloan 0-2). Fouled Out—Jackson, Lewis, Mawien. Rebounds—Iowa St. 35 (Jacobson 11), Kansas St. 26 (McAtee 6). Assists—Iowa St. 8 (Lewis 2), Kansas St. 16 (Sneed, Diarra 4). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 19, Kansas St. 20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News