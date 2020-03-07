K-State snaps 10-game skid with win over Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63 Saturday afternoon.

It was the first win for the Wildcats since January 29, which ended a 10-game losing skid. Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.

Cartier Diarra added 14 points, Mike McGuirl had 10 and the Wildcats went 13-18 from the free throw line.

Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.

Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).

The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.

Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.

Sneed scored 14 of the first 18 points for the Wildcats including three 3’s. Sneed had a career high at halftime with 26 points helping K-State post a 41-23 lead after 20 minutes.

