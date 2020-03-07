K-State snaps 10-game skid with win over Iowa State

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) reaches in on Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon (11) during the second half action Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (00) makes a basket while covered by Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) during the second half in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday.
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63 Saturday afternoon.
It was the first win for the Wildcats since January 29, which ended a 10-game losing skid. Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.
Cartier Diarra added 14 points, Mike McGuirl had 10 and the Wildcats went 13-18 from the free throw line.
Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.
Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).
The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.
Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.
Sneed scored 14 of the first 18 points for the Wildcats including three 3’s. Sneed had a career high at halftime with 26 points helping K-State post a 41-23 lead after 20 minutes.
Kansas St. 79, Iowa St. 63
IOWA ST. (12-19) -- Jacobson 3-12 3-5 9, Young 6-8 5-7 17, Grill 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nixon 3-12 2-2 9, Lewis 4-5 3-4 11, Griffin 2-5 2-4 6, Conditt 1-3 2-2 4, Jenkins 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 21-55 19-27 63.
KANSAS ST. (10-21) -- Mawien 0-0 1-2 1, McAtee 3-8 0-0 6, Sneed 10-21 7-8 31, Diarra 5-9 2-4 14, McGuirl 5-7 0-0 10, Stockard 2-2 0-1 4, D.Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Sloan 1-3 3-3 5, A.Gordon 1-2 0-0 3, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-18 79.
Halftime—Kansas St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 2-21 (Grill 1-7, Nixon 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Kansas St. 8-26 (Sneed 4-11, Diarra 2-6, A.Gordon 1-2, D.Gordon 1-2, McGuirl 0-1, McAtee 0-2, Sloan 0-2). Fouled Out—Jackson, Lewis, Mawien. Rebounds—Iowa St. 35 (Jacobson 11), Kansas St. 26 (McAtee 6). Assists—Iowa St. 8 (Lewis 2), Kansas St. 16 (Sneed, Diarra 4). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 19, Kansas St. 20.
