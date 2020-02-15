Jacobson helps Iowa State rout struggling Texas 81-52

AMES (AP) — Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead.

Texas (14-11, 4-8) played without starters Jericho Sims (back) and Jase Febres (knee), and lost its fourth straight game.

Jacobson also grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season. The 6-9 senior made 8 of 9 shots and matched a season-high with three assists.

Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas, which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.

No other player reached double figures in scoring for the Longhorns, who shot a season-low 29% from the field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rasir Bolton added 10 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot a conference season-best 57 percent.

BIG PICTURE