AMES — Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm likes the international trips Division I men’s college basketball teams are able to take.
Iowa State leaves for Italy on Saturday to play three games in 10 days and tour the country.
The Cyclones play the Netherlands National B Team on Aug. 13 in Rome, the Sienna All Stars on Aug. 15 in Sienna and the Ivory Coast National Team on Aug. 17 in Vicenza.
Prohm is able to see how the newcomers play in a competitive setting that’s not practice, and the trip is ideal for team bonding.
Both are important for the 2019-20 Iowa State basketball team that lost six players from last year’s squad and welcomed four incoming freshmen and two transfers.
“I really just want to get the family feel going and become a family,” freshman Tre Jackson said. “I want to get that chemistry going and really start to figure out where I fit on the team.”
Jackson, a point guard by trade, is one of the guys who has already made a positive impression on Prohm.
“Take Tre Jackson for example, he’s done a really good job – he can defend the ball, he competes, he’s tough and he can really make shots,” Prohm said. “But he needs to slow down, and he needs to take care of the ball better. I like to play him at the two, as well, so he doesn’t always have to be the constant decision-maker.”
Jackson is taking the lead from fellow point guard Prentiss Nixon, who sat out last season after transferring from Colorado State. Nixon is expected to be the Cyclones’ starting point guard and seems to be the ideal mentor to Jackson because their styles of play are so similar.
“Prentiss Nixon helps a lot,” Jackson said. “He’s a dog on defense. He’s really getting my defense together, too. We compete against each other every practice. I get into him and he gets into me. He’s a big influence on my basketball career right now.”
Jackson wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school – his other offers were Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast and Georgia Southern – but Prohm believes he could be a breakout player like Tyrese Haliburton last year – who was also very lightly recruited.
Prohm has a pedigree of identifying point guard talent and developing it – even back to his Murray State days with Isiah Caanen and Cam Payne, who both play in the NBA. At Iowa State, he helped developed Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long and Lindell Wigginton, who are all currently point guards in the NBA.
“The thing I liked about Tre Jackson at the end of last summer was his teams always won and he was a competitive, competitive kid and he could really make shots,” Prohm said. “He’s stepped in here and done a really good job. Now, he does turn the ball over and he goes too fast and that’s part of it. But he wants to learn, and he wants to get better.
“If we got caught up in who was recruiting Tyrese, we would’ve never went after him. But when you watch guys, you have a feel – especially on the perimeter.”
Haliburton has spent the summer playing in competitive environments. First, he played on the gold-medal winning FIBA U19 USA Basketball team where he earned a spot on the All-Star Five team. Now, Haliburton is at the Nike Skills Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
Because of Haliburton’s busy summer, Prohm will probably elect to rest Haliburton one of the games.
“If there’s a game I can rest him and have him help coach, I’ll do that,” Prohm said.
While Jackson is picking Nixon’s brain, Prohm also wants Jackson to take a bit from Haliburton, as well, who also came to Iowa State as a point guard but played mostly off the ball last season.
“Tre, it’s like Tyrese – he’s the best example,” Prohm said. “Tyrese never played point guard last year. We never ran a play for him. He only brought the ball up the floor in a pressing situation or when he rebounded the ball.
“He almost averaged five assists to just one turnover. He had the fourth-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the school’s history – and if Monte hadn’t have played here, Tyrese would have the best.
“It’s more about slowing down and making decisions when the ball’s in your hands. (Tyrese) came in as a point guard, but I played him off the ball because I knew he was going to have more immediate success that way. Tre is playing some one and we’re putting him at the two a lot. I just want things to be simple for Tre. He’s going to be good. He’s going to be a really good player for us here.”
