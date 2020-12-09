ISU's Joens ready for homecoming

Ashley Joens remembers the last time she took the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Then an Iowa State freshman, the Iowa City native endured a 1-of-10 shooting performance but still had the trust of coaches to take what would have been the game-tying 3-point shot as time expired in a 73-70 loss to Iowa.
Joens returns to her hometown today for what has become the unlikely first Cy-Hawk match-up of the school year in any sport, a 6:30 p.m. women’s basketball game between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.
“I definitely remember that game two years ago and I use it as motivation,’’ Joens said Tuesday. “I’m excited to go back to Iowa City and play in such a big game. There’s a lot of hype for a game we weren’t even sure we would get the chance to play.’’
In a season with limited nonconference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, just the chance to play against instate rivals is what excites Joens, her teammates and Iowa players.
“These games mean a lot to the people in Iowa,’’ Hawkeye guard Alexis Sevillian said Monday. “I’m not from Iowa, but our coaches are and some of my teammates are. It’s an important game, all of the in-state games are important for us. There are some bragging rights at stake.’’
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said there was some question about whether the Cyclones and Hawkeyes would meet this season.
He credited administrative leaders at both institutions, directors of athletics Jamie Pollard at Iowa State and Gary Barta at Iowa, and their staffs for finding a way to allow the games to proceed.
“Everyone at both schools wanted these games, our game, the men’s game on Friday, but the Big Ten and Big 12 (testing) protocols are different,’’ Fennelly said. “People at both schools worked harder than people will ever know for this to become a reality. There were a lot of hoops to jump through.
“We’re excited to play Iowa, excited to play UNI and Drake after that. The state needs these games now more than ever. After no Cy-Hawk football, we all need these games.’’
Iowa brings a 3-0 record into tonight’s game and has won four straight in the series, while Iowa State is 2-2 after dropping an 83-65 game Sunday to then top-ranked South Carolina.
Joens currently leads the nation in scoring, averaging 31.5 points after topping 30 points in each of ISU’s last three games, but the Cyclones are young with three freshmen in their starting lineup.
The Hawkeyes have been led by freshman Caitlin Clark. The 6-foot point guard averages 26.7 points and 7.3 assists per game.
Iowa has won its last 38 home games, but will seek to find its own energy with tonight’s crowd limited to only the parents or guests of players on both teams.
“There is a different feel to playing at home with no fans,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We have a top-25 team coming in, but we won’t have 9,000 people in there which will be different.’’
