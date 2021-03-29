ISU's Campbell approaching spring practice differently

Essentially, Campbell is extending winter workouts and adding a fundamentals portion, and that will be the totality of the spring.

Traditionally, when Iowa State does have full-contact practices or scrimmages, they’re known for being as physical as gamedays. Reducing the amount of unnecessary hits and injuries for a season that’s still six months away makes sense to Campbell and his staff.

On top of that, Campbell believes the contact during the spring is unnecessary because they’re not ramping up to anything. In fall, they’re ramping up to a game, so contact and physical practices are necessary but in the spring, teams ramp up contact only to take a few months off just so they can ramp up contact for a second time. It’s redundant and creates unnecessary risk.

Campbell would rather spend that time focusing on physical development and technical development.