AMES -- Iowa State scored bonus points in every match as the Cyclones flattened Utah Valley 53-0 in Big 12 wrestling action Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

It was the second straight shutout for Iowa State, the first time the Cyclones have done that since the 1972-73 season.

Gannon Gremmel, Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen had pins, Marcus Coleman posted a technical fall and Chase Straw, Zane Mulder and Willie Miklus won by major decision. The Cyclones (9-2, 6-1) also won two matches by forfeit.

Utah Valley fell to 9-11 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12.

