AMES — After a narrow defeat at Iowa on Wednesday, the Iowa State women’s basketball team (7-2) took it to North Dakota (2-7) in a big way Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum, 87-35.
Iowa City native Ashley Joens bounced back after going just 1-for-10 on Wednesday, including missing the game-tying shot. Sunday, Joens recorded 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in just 12 minutes of action.
“Kids miss shots and she’s a kid that keeps playing,” Cyclone head coach Bill Fennelly said. “She understands her role on this team. I think the challenge for her like most young players is on the defensive end.
“Like Bridget (Carleton), she’s turned into one of the best defensive players we’ve had here in a long time. She guarded their best player and did a great job. But that was not Bridget when she was a freshman.
“Ashley Joens has to learn, as most young players do, it’s not about how many shots do I make or miss? Can I guard, can I rebound, can I pass, can I facilitate other parts of the game? That’s the hardest thing for freshmen to do and she’s only played nine games.”
Fennelly also said Joens has been dealing with a minor knee injury for the past couple of weeks. He said it shouldn’t be anything long term, but that’s why she only played 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, Carleton had a defensive day to remember. She recorded seven steals in the first half guarding Lexi Klabo, North Dakota’s leading scorer, who was averaging more than 20 points per game. Klabo only scored two points while Carleton was guarding her.
“I was just trying to keep the ball out of Lexi Klabo hands as much as possible and I was able to read the other players when they wanted to get it to her so I was able to get my hands on some balls,” Carleton said.
To go along with her defense, Carleton scored 18 points while also grabbing seven rebounds in just 18 minutes.
It would’ve been easy for Iowa State to go through the motions on Sunday with finals next week and coming off a close loss to in-state rival Iowa.
“The way we approached today falls on the seniors,” Fennelly said. “I told them a letdown was unacceptable. Average people have letdowns. You’re looking for an excuse to have a letdown. You have to make the choice not to.”
Iowa St. 87, N. Dakota 35
NORTH DAKOTA (2-7) — Klabo 3-5 0-0 6, Dooley 1-2 0-2 2, Morton 0-5 0-0 0, Reinke 0-5 0-0 0, Strand 2-5 0-0 4, Fleecs 3-6 2-3 9, Jarnot 1-8 0-0 3, Leet 0-3 0-0 0, Dailey 2-11 0-0 5, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Jarnot 2-4 0-0 4, Orth 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 15-60 2-5 35.
IOWA ST. (7-2) — Burkhall 4-6 1-1 9, Wise 2-6 0-0 4, Carleton 6-9 3-4 18, Joens 4-7 1-2 11, Middleton 1-6 1-1 3, Camber 3-8 0-0 8, Mills 0-1 0-0 0, Nezerwa 3-6 5-6 11, Scott 3-8 3-5 10, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Thurmon 2-5 2-2 6, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 31-67 16-21 87.
North Dakota 9 4 13 9 — 35
Iowa St. 26 26 22 13 — 87
3-point goals—North Dakota 3-24 (Morton 0-3, Reinke 0-2, Strand 0-3, Fleecs 1-2, Jarnot 1-4, Leet 0-2, Dailey 1-5, Jarnot 0-2, Orth 0-1), Iowa St. 9-25 (Wise 0-2, Carleton 3-5, Joens 2-5, Middleton 0-2, Camber 2-6, Scott 1-3, Johnson 1-2). Assists—North Dakota 3 (Jarnot 3), Iowa St. 19 (Washington 4). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—North Dakota 37 (Klabo 6), Iowa St. 50 (Scott 8). Total fouls—North Dakota 18, Iowa St. 10. A—9,701.
