AMES -- Iowa State has broken its record for football season ticket sales nearly a month before the 24th-ranked Cyclones host Northern Iowa to open the 2019 season.

As of Wednesday, Iowa State had sold 43,570 season tickets, topping the previous record of 43,165 set in 2013.

"My challenge to all of Cyclone Nation is to see if we can make it to 45,000," said Cyclone director of athletics Jamie Pollard. "There are sections in the stadium with season tickets still available, but fans need to act in the next week before single-game sales start (Aug. 15)."

Sections reserved for ISU students are completely sold out.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

