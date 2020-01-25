ISU's late rally falls short at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- True freshman Isaac Okoro has a quiet confidence about him.

He doesn’t trash talk or boast, because as his Auburn teammates put it, he doesn’t need to.

“Nah, but he definitely backs it up every time,” guard Samir Doughty said when asked if Okoro says anything on the court. “If I was on the opposing team, he’s not someone I would want to guard.”

Okoro scored 19 points, Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row. Okoro hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.

“For Auburn to hold serve at home, we were the home team here, we were supposed to win this one. We did,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That matters a lot to me that Auburn’s not holding the league down any longer in men’s basketball.”

After starting Wednesday night’s game against South Carolina 1 of 10 from the field and 0 of 4 from beyond the arc, Auburn got off to the fast start SEC teams have grown accustomed to seeing with Pearl’s offenses over the years.