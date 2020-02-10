ISU's Haliburton done for season

That’s what makes Haliburton a special player and person.

Sure he averages 15.5 points, 6.6 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals, but he’s cut from the same cloth as Iowa State greats Georges Niang, Naz Mitrou-Long, Monte Morris and Matt Thomas.

“In one year here he became an integral part to our program and our success,” Prohm said. “He was the guy. We lost Niang and we lost Naz, we lost Monte and we lost Matt — those guys. And it just felt like we got (another) one with Tyrese. You could see it when we were recruiting him. If we got him, then we’d have another one. That’s what I love about him.

“Forget all of the other stuff. He was a great fit for this university.”

Mitrou-Long and Marial Shayok actually reached out to Haliburton on Sunday to see how he was doing after they heard the news.

“I texted the guys yesterday and told them,” Haliburton said. “Terrence Lewis came and checked on me, Solomon Young has been in this situation before and he came and checked in on me, both Marial and Naz have reached out to me.

“They’ve all checked in on me and we all have the same ultimate goal and that’s to leave our jersey in a better place and make Iowa State a great place and be the best team we can.”