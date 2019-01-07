AMES – Running back David Montgomery will not return to Iowa State for his senior season.
The junior announced on Twitter on Monday that he’s declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Montgomery has been a wrecking ball for the better part of two seasons for the Cyclones rushing for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. He was the first Iowa State running back to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ennis Heywood in 2000-01.
To God Be The Glory !!!! I will forever love the Cyclonenation !! pic.twitter.com/0mmSyVYFiN— David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 7, 2019
Montgomery led the nation in forced missed tackles in 2017 with 104 and he led the Big 12 in yards after contact that season with 828. He rushed for 1,146 yards on 258 carries and 11 touchdowns as a Sophomore.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native followed up his impressive sophomore campaign with an equally impressive junior campaign.
Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards on 257 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
With Montgomery declaring for the NFL Draft, he will more than likely end Iowa State’s four-year draft-less streak. The last Iowa State player to be drafted was Jeremiah George in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.