Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES – Running back David Montgomery will not return to Iowa State for his senior season.

The junior announced on Twitter on Monday that he’s declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Montgomery has been a wrecking ball for the better part of two seasons for the Cyclones rushing for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. He was the first Iowa State running back to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ennis Heywood in 2000-01.

Montgomery led the nation in forced missed tackles in 2017 with 104 and he led the Big 12 in yards after contact that season with 828. He rushed for 1,146 yards on 258 carries and 11 touchdowns as a Sophomore.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native followed up his impressive sophomore campaign with an equally impressive junior campaign.

Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards on 257 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

With Montgomery declaring for the NFL Draft, he will more than likely end Iowa State’s four-year draft-less streak. The last Iowa State player to be drafted was Jeremiah George in 2014.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments