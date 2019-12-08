AMES — It’s not often two teams that aren’t in the same conference play each other twice in a season.
Today at 8 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum Iowa State hosts No. 16 Seton Hall as a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle in a rematch of the Battle 4 Atlantis fifth-place game.
The Cyclones lost the first game 84-76.
“We competed really hard and played really well in the Battle 4 Atlantis but we came up short,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Now that we’re home, we have to take care of business.”
One of the keys for Iowa State to flip the result will by sophomore guard Rasir Bolton. Seton Hall’s defense forces teams to play 1-on-1 because they’re always in the passing lanes and pressuring the ball.
Bolton is Iowa State’s best 1-on-1 player.
“He was great. Against Seton Hall he was really able to put pressure on the rim,” Prohm said of Bolton. “I met with him and told him that we need him playing north and south and down hill. He can’t be going east and west. He can really put pressure on the rim. We just need to challenge him to be more aggressive. Told him his aggressiveness is a good thing and that I see another level him.”
Bolton finished with 20 points on 6-8 shooting inside the arc and added five free-throw makes on six attempts in Iowa State’s first matchup with the Pirates.
All season long the 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Bolton has demonstrated the ability to absorb contact at the rim and still finish through the contact.
“I definitely feel like I’ve improved with my body getting stronger and more physical,” Bolton said. “I’ve learned the physicality of the college game from my first year year to this year.”
Against Seton Hall, Prohm used a four-guard lineup for an extended period of time for the first time this season. He liked the results it produced for his offense.
The problem is, in year’s past when Iowa State has used the four-guard lineup, the Cyclones have had players like Deonte Burton, Abdel Nader and Talen Horton-Tucker to guard the opposing team’s power forwards. All three are in the NBA and all of them are 6-foot-4 or taller and 220 pounds or more. In the case of Burton and Horton-Tucker, the two that were 6-foot-4, they had wing spans that were 7-foot-2 or more, which made it decidedly easier for them to guard the opposing team’s big men.
Against Seton Hall, Prohm had Bolton guard Seton Hall’s power forward.
The problem is, Bolton is Prohm’s best option. He doesn’t have a big-bodied guard. Tyrese Haliburton is 6-foot-5 but he’s only 175-pounds soaking wet.
“Offensively, we only had five bad possessions in the second half. We just didn’t stop them — we didn’t guard them. We gave up layups, open threes and we didn’t rebound. We have to clean that up and shore that up.”
