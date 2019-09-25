AMES — Iowa State’s tight ends have gone from a complete non-factor in the offense to an integral part of its success.
The Cyclones have three tight ends – Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner – who are playing at a high level this season, which is exactly what coach Matt Campbell hoped.
Iowa State lost running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler and Campbell knew he needed to find new production and new ways to distribute the ball.
“It was fun going into the spring, knowing we needed to make some changes to involve them in our offense,” Campbell said. “I thought you could see their intent and their intensity continue to grow. I think it’s really rewarding because it’s those three guys – Soehner made a great play on our sideline on Saturday, the play Kolar made right before half to put us in field-goal range, and then Chase made a couple of big plays throughout the game.
“Those guys are proving it. The neat thing about them is none of them are finished products.”
Kolar, a sophomore, is ranked fifth nationally in receptions per game for a tight end with 4.7. Allen, a junior, has three catches for 23 yards and Soehner, a junior, has two catches for 25 yards.
Soehner and Allen are also key cogs in Iowa State’s run blocking. Kolar is, as well, but he’s still learning that part of the game.
“What makes them special is all three are elite students,” Campbell said. “Charlie is a 3.9 (GPA) student in our engineering school, Chase is a 3.5 in our engineering school, Dylan is a 3.8 in our business school.
“They’re highly intelligent people – you’re getting the whole package with that group.”
DOWNING ON THE RISE: Trevor Downing was inserted at left guard after Collin Olson moved to center after Colin Newell got hurt against Northern Iowa.
The line, and Downing, haven’t missed a beat.
“The thing Trevor brings to our offensive line is physical and tough and a guy that absolutely loves football,” Campbell said. “We knew that about Trevor. He loved to play offensive line and he had a passion for football. He put himself in positions to maximize his opportunities.”
What’s helped Downing along has been playing beside four-year starter Julian Good-Jones and Olson, who switched from defensive line to offensive line and started getting playing time last season.
“The benefit for him, too, is he’s playing beside a left tackle that’s played here for the last four years and a center that’s earned the right to come from the bottom to the top and earned the right to play,” Campbell said. “So, then Trevor gets the opportunity to just play. When Trevor just plays, he’s about as good as you can find because he’s physical and tough and he does all the little things really, really well. He’s certainly been a great asset to us.”
INJURY UPDATE: Iowa State’s injury report is thinning out a little bit.
For the first time since his injury, Newell practiced but Campbell said the sophomore center is still questionable to play against Baylor.
Running back Kene Nwangwu also practiced Monday but is still questionable. Campbell said it won’t be a lasting or nagging injury with Nwangwu, but it could be one that impacts how he runs the ball if he were to play.
