ISU football: Newell is Cyclones leader up front

“He was coming off of what would have been a really good redshirt freshman year — he started every game at center and then to lose him and miss a season, that’s hard,” Campbell said. “And I am just so impressed with not just how he came back from the injury, but how he's been able to lead and demand a sense of consistency and demand a sense of standard within that offensive line room.

“I think Colin’s a young man that’s held that standard from the day he's been back and really from January on and I think what's happened is a lot of those guys have risen to his level of success and preparation.”

Iowa State fans are beginning to see what the best version of Newell looks like.

Running back Breece Hall sees it, too. However, he doesn’t see it for very long before he bursts through the hole that Newell helped open up for him.

“He means everything to this offense,” Hall said. “He’s the one that corrects everybody on the offensive line, makes all the calls, sets the protection and everything like that. Having him is a big help.