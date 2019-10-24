AMES — Iowa State right tackle Bryce Meeker had a miserable game against Baylor.
He allowed seven quarterback pressures and was called for multiple holding penalties, even though only one was accepted.
When he got back to Ames, he immediately put on the tape.
“It humbled me more than anything,” Meeker said. “After that game I knew I had to get back to work and get better at a lot of things. Hands, feet – a little of everything. I had to focus down to the details of everything.”
When asked how many times he watched the game, the Cedar Rapids native chuckled and said, “A couple.”
He watched the film for two straight days.
“I moved on from it when we started the install for TCU,” Meeker said. “All of Sunday and Monday I watched the Baylor game and then going into the next week I knew I had to put it away and focus on the new team.”
His relentless effort to correct those mistakes seems to have turned his season around.
Against West Virginia, Meeker was named to the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Team of the week. He allowed just a single pressure against the Mountaineers.
“I think what you’ve seen is you’ve seen a young man that’s started to build and earn the right to be confident out on the football field,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said of Meeker. “Playing offensive tackle and playing the cornerback position are two very humbling spots. When things don’t go well, everybody in the stadium knows it.
“For Bryce, one of my greatest points of pride (in) him is it didn’t go great in the Baylor game and yet, instead of that setting off an entire season of turmoil, he had that ability to come back to practice, get himself better, understand what he did well and what he didn’t do well and has really started to play really good football for us over the last couple of weeks.”
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has noticed the improvements Meeker has made, as well.
Purdy has had cleaner pockets and more time to dissect defenses. Since the Baylor game, Purdy has completed 71 percent of his passes for 854 yards and six touchdowns.
“Right after the Baylor game he came in here ready to roll for practice, for film – for everything.” Purdy said. “He dialed in on the film and getting better at his fundamentals and technique. He knew he had to get better, and he did. He took it personally, I felt like.
“He understood that he was going to have to make a change or the next guy was going to be up. And he did. He’s stepped up so far and he’s done a great job.”
Iowa State’s rushing attack has improved, as well. Part of that is due to the emergence of true freshman Breece Hall, but the other part of that can be attributed to Meeker and the rest of the o-line.
In Iowa State’s win over Texas Tech Saturday, Meeker had key blocks on both of Hall’s long touchdown runs that allowed Hall to spring good gains into 30-plus-yard gains for a touchdowns.
“(Meeker) is senior in our program,” Campbell said. “A guy that doesn’t have much time left and he’s got the opportunity to put a great cap to his career.
“I’m really proud of his work ethic and his continued grind to try to be the best version of him he can be for us.”
