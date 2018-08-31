AMES — Two years ago, Kyle Kempt wasn’t with the other Iowa State quarterbacks.
While they were lifting, throwing and going over the game plan with the wide receivers, Kempt was with the tight ends and offensive linemen. But even back then, Kempt was showcasing his leadership ability and work ethic.
That’s why, when Kempt got his opportunity against Oklahoma last season, tight end Chase Allen knew he’d be able to take advantage of it.
“(The tight ends) always knew about Kyle’s work ethic,” Allen said. “When he got that call and got the shot, I remember sending him a text before the Oklahoma game saying, ‘Hey man, I’m so proud of you. You’re going to kill it and I’m excited for you to get your shot.’”
Now, Kempt is in the offensive staff meetings, going over game plan and game plan ideas. He only needs one more class to get his second degree, so he has plenty of extra time.
Against South Dakota State on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium, Kempt will be shouldered with about 50 percent of the play-calling, ISU head coach Matt Campbell said.
“(Kyle) probably has as much, or more respect, than anybody that walks within these walls,” Campbell said. “He’s used that to his advantage – getting guys in when no one is around. Throwing, catching, watching video. He’s had almost complete ownership.
“The quarterback, it’s almost like you’re the CEO of the program – you have to handle it that way. It’s equally important as the head coach in a lot of ways and you have to have the ability to own that. Kyle’s owned that in every step of the way. I’m excited for him.”
So is wide receiver Hakeem Butler.
During games in previous seasons, the offensive players had to stand up, look at the sidelines to get the play, get back in their stance and then go.
They don’t have to do that anymore.
“It’s beautiful,” Butler said. “You don’t have to keep looking over to the sidelines for the call because Kyle already has it in his back pocket. I think it’s just going to speed us up.”
Kempt built the trust in Campbell to let him call the plays by essentially being an extension of Campbell.
“(Calling plays), I think that comes with the territory of being in the system for a while – and they trust me, too,” Kempt said. “But that’s also me sitting in all of the meetings, so I know exactly what he’s thinking. Really, I might be calling the play, but he’s calling the play in a sense because I know what he wants.”
“Kyle can handle a lot of things,” receivers coach Bryan Gasser said. “That’s different than quarterbacks we’ve had in the past. I think the one great positive is he has a little bit of extra time to be able to spend on the game plan and what we’re doing offensively.
“He’s a very mature quarterback that can handle the thought process of what we’re looking for, what we’re trying to find, and he brings great suggestions. Having his feedback is huge for us.”
SCOUTING SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: The Jackrabbits lost most of their passing production from last season. Tight end Dallas Goedert and Matt Wieneke graduated after combining for 2,076 yards and 23 touchdowns. On the other hand, returning quarterback Taryn Christion has passed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns each of the last two seasons.
“I’m beyond impressed with his ability to move, to create and to make plays,” Campbell said. “Their success comes from his ability to make those big plays. I don’t know if I could be any more impressed with a young man that’s had a four-year career like his and what he’s been able to do there.
“As his level of play has risen, so has their success – last year they went to the semifinals of the playoffs.”
The key to SDSU’s defense lies within two native Iowans — Larchwood native and Iowa transfer Brandon Snyder and Sioux Center native Christian Roozeboom.
Roozeboom earned All-America honors last season as a sophomore, recording 127 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss. Roozeboom admitted to the Argus Leader that he grew up an Iowa State fan, but neither the Cyclones or Hawkeyes even offered him the chance to walk on.
Snyder, on the other hand, was Iowa’s safety when the Hawkeyes blasted the Cyclones in 2016, 42-3.
In the rushing game, the Jackrabbits have three returning players that ran for more than 490 yards.
