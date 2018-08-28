AMES — Iowa State’s campus was sent into a fright Thursday night when university police sent out an alert about four males with weapons near the Freddy Court area — campus-owned apartments.
Two charges were filed Tuesday by the Iowa State Police Department. Cyclone freshman football player Dallas Taylor-Cortez — one of the four players suspended by coach Matt Campbell last Friday — was charged with harassment, 3rd degree, a simple misdemeanor. Tyciera Whitaker-Wells, a sophomore in early childhood education, was charged with a False Report to a Public Entity.
Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton said Taylor-Cortez used a laser pointer attached to a BB gun, “threatened, intimidated or alarmed” at least one individual and caused others to run from the area.
The other three players suspended indefinitely by Iowa State were receivers Joseph Scates and Tayvonn Kyle and cornerback Jaeveyon Morton – all true freshmen. None of them had been charged as of Tuesday.
Newton said Whitaker-Wells said the suspects were near building 72, when she knew the suspects were near building 35, intentionally drawing police away.
ISU police confiscated four BB guns in relation to the incident – three handguns and one rifle.
The Iowa State Police Department said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges may be filed.
