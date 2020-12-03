ISU football: Foster's growth reflective of Campbell's process

But eventually, Campbell’s process began to take hold and Iowa State reversed course and now the Cyclones have won, at minimum, a share of the Big 12 conference regular season title and sit at 7-1 in conference play.

For Foster, the 2018 Iowa game was rock bottom. But he, like Iowa State, has turned it around to become a force to be reckoned with.

“After that game, I devoted myself to figuring out what I needed to get better at to be able to perfect my craft,” Foster said. “If it wasn’t for the rest of the guys on the o-line and d-line, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today to play at the level I am this season.”

Campbell started to notice that things were clicking for Foster in January. Foster was able to carry that momentum through the spring and summer during the pandemic to put himself in the position he is in now.

“What would’ve happened to a normal person is they’d have that (Iowa) experience, and it wasn’t a positive one, and it’d shut most people down,” Campbell said. “What I’ve always appreciated about Sean is he’s always had the mental approach that the team always comes before self and he’s always had the mental approach to go to work to continue to get better.