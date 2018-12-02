Try 1 month for 99¢
080718mp-ISU-media-day-4
Buy Now

Iowa State quarterback Devon Moore poses for a photo at Cyclone football media day at Jack Trice Stadium Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Ames, Iowa.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

AMES -- Iowa State has confirmed former Waterloo West star quarterback Devon Moore has left the football program.

Moore was current Cyclone coach Matt Campbell's first official commitment back in 2015.

But after tearing an ACL during his freshman season, Moore had found himself behind four other ISU quarterbacks this season -- senior Kyle Kempt, and a pair of true freshman Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy, who has started ISU's last seven games.

The Cyclones also lost sophomore Zeb Noland, who replaced the injured Kempt, and then was replaced by Purdy. Noland announced he was leaving the program in November. 

Purdy helped lead ISU to an 8-4 overall mark and a bid into the 2018 Alamo Bowl where the Cyclones will face Washington State. 

Moore lead West to an 8-2 season in 2016, completing 147 of 235 passes for 2,331 yards.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments