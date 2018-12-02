AMES -- Iowa State has confirmed former Waterloo West star quarterback Devon Moore has left the football program.
Moore was current Cyclone coach Matt Campbell's first official commitment back in 2015.
But after tearing an ACL during his freshman season, Moore had found himself behind four other ISU quarterbacks this season -- senior Kyle Kempt, and a pair of true freshman Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy, who has started ISU's last seven games.
The Cyclones also lost sophomore Zeb Noland, who replaced the injured Kempt, and then was replaced by Purdy. Noland announced he was leaving the program in November.
Purdy helped lead ISU to an 8-4 overall mark and a bid into the 2018 Alamo Bowl where the Cyclones will face Washington State.
Moore lead West to an 8-2 season in 2016, completing 147 of 235 passes for 2,331 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.