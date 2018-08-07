AMES — The expectations inside the walls of Iowa State’s Bergstrom Football Complex and from those outside of it are probably not that different in nature.
But to the Cyclones, the only expectations that really matter are those inside the walls.
Coming off an 8-5 season that included a win over then No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., a win over No. 4 TCU in Ames and a 21-20 win over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, there is no doubt the expectations outside the program are sky high.
Iowa State opens its season Sept. 1 when FCS power South Dakota State visits Jack Trice Stadium.
One thing matters most to the Cyclones — the drive to get better on a daily basis, and if that process is repeated over and over, wins and losses will take care of themselves.
That has been the message third-year head coach Matt Campbell has been delivering since the bowl game victory. During ISU’s annual media day Tuesday, Campbell said the line between winning and losing is a fickle beast that changes on a dime.
“We can’t control what anybody says outside of our walls,” Campbell said. “We can only control how we handle our day-to-day operations.”
Campbell added that only inflated ego can derail the Cyclones from their own process, meaning the team understands as good as 2017 was, there was plenty left on the table that wasn’t accomplished.
“It’s not totally buying into the positive, instilling enough negative to say where we are and where we are going,” Campbell said.
The Cyclones themselves know improving on last season means continuing to push the rock.
“We have never been given anything, and we still don’t expect it,” said senior defensive back Brian Peavy, a preseason all-Big 12 pick. “It is kind of easy to stay level, continue to put your head down and work when you understand that.”
There are several factors that indicate ISU is driving down the right path, starting with an offense that returns several key components.
Quarterback Kyle Kempt was granted a sixth year of eligibility in the off-season after going 5-3 as a starter, including both top-five wins and the bowl win. He set a Cyclone record by completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,787 yards and 15 touchdowns against three interceptions.
“It was really fun to watch Kyle this summer, “Campbell said. “You saw a confident young man.
“What was really fun for me even just watching these early practices, it’s almost like, ‘Wow, who is this kid?’ in terms of, he’s really confident. He understands the system, he’s another year in ... he just looks like a really polished football player.”
Running back David Montgomery returns after rushing for 1,146 yards and 11 scores and leading the nation by creating 109 missed tackles.
“Whatever Coach Campbell and the team needs me to do, I’m down to do,” Montgomery said. “Whether it’s me long snapping, I’ll long snap. If he needs me to hold the kicks for PATs, I will.”
Additionally, Hakeem Butler provides the Cyclones with a big-time deep threat at receiver, and four starters return up front — Sean Foster, Julian Good-Jones, Josh Knipfel and Bryce Meeker.
“The first four days of camp have looked pretty good, but there is still more than a week and a half left where we have chances to get better daily,” said Knipfel, a native of Hampton.
Defensively, Peavy and D’Andre Payne are two savvy seniors, while guys like JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Marcel Spears and Willie Harvey made household names of themselves last season.
“It’s been a back to work mentality,” Peavy said. “We know who we are. We know what we have to do to be successful. We’re going to continue to push the rock, keep this momentum we’ve got going moving forward.”
