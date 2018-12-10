AMES — For the second-straight year, Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell’s contract has been extended, this time through the 2024 season.
“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the university’s commitment to one another,” Cyclone director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a press release.
Part of that commitment is a new $90 million, 110,000-square foot facility that will include an academic and student services center, dining facilities, a sports nutrition center, plus nearly 20,000 square feet of additional locker room, team lounges and gathering spaces for the football team.
The release didn’t specify if Campbell would receive an increase in pay, but it did say he will have $1 million more to spend on his assistants. This is the second year in a row he’s received $1 million for his assistants.
Campbell has turned the Iowa State football program around in his first three years in Ames. After a 3-9 first season, Campbell has now had back-to-back eight-win bowl seasons.
“Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football,” Campbell said in the release.
The Cyclones will play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 for a chance to win nine games, a feat only accomplished twice before at Iowa State.
