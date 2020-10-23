ISU football: Cyclones, Cowboys play for Big 12 lead

“We’ve been in moments over the last three years where — I think you could, in theory, look at it and say almost every team at this point in the season still controls its own destiny,” Campbell said. “I think that’s what becomes tricky about this time of year. You’ve got to really take the noise and you’ve got to throw it away.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has taken a bit of a different approach.

He knows his players are thinking about their undefeated start. Why hide from the fact that you’re in the driver’s seat?

“The players are smart enough to figure that out,” Gundy said. “We’re going to be really challenged over the next month. For some of us, we control our own destiny. Win and you keep going, get knocked off and then you have to hope somebody beats someone down the road.”

To Campbell’s credit, he recognizes that it’s hard, or impossible, not to be aware of the opportunity the team has.