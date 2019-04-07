AMES — Iowa State’s defensive line has gone from one of the weakest position groups when head coach Matt Campbell arrived to arguably the strongest.
That group isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in preparation for next season.
The Cyclones return JaQuan Bailey, who has already tied Iowa State’s career sack record, first-team all-Big 12 selection Ray Lima and Eyni Uwazurike, who had 27 tackles and five tackles despite missing four games due to injury.
The only notable loss the defensive line had was Bailey’s backup, Spencer Benton. Iowa State returns Lima’s backup, Jamahl Johnson, and Uwazurike’s backup, Matt Leo.
Defensive line coach Eli Rasheed is excited about a couple other young guys who were true freshmen and saw time last year in Zach Petersen and Isaiah Lee.
The Cyclones led the Big 12 in rush defense last year, allowing just 115 yards on the ground – more than 15 yards better than Texas, which was No. 2. Iowa State did it with just a three-man front and three linebackers.
Rasheed still sees room for improvement.
“There are a lot of things we still have to get better at,” Rasheed said. “We need to get better at rushing the quarterback and keeping the quarterback in the pocket.”
Bailey was Iowa State’s only true pass rusher last season. He recorded eight sacks and the next closest returning defensive lineman was Matt Leo who recorded two.
Rasheed wants to get better at rushing the quarterback without his starters taking too many hits this spring. He said they each played more than 600 snaps last season so he doesn’t want them getting beat up now.
“We still have to fine tune the ins and outs of the game without really beating them up out here,” Rasheed said. “We’re working on hands, working on pass rush with Ray Lima. Same thing with Uwazurike. Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush.”
The added benefit of not beating those guys up in the spring is it allows the younger players like Petersen, Lee and others to step in and get good repetitions.
“The Peterson/en boys – you have Zach (Petersen) and Blake (Peterson) – Zach’s doing a great job,” Rasheed said. “Spencer Benton was really a key piece to our front – he did a lot of things for us. Petersen is stepping up, Cordarrius Baliey is doing a good job. Our early enrollee Blake Peterson is doing a great job.”
Rasheed said Petersen has added 25 pounds since the end of last season and is now up to 255 pounds. He hopes the added weight will help him handle the physicality that comes with playing on the line.
Iowa State has three Baileys on the defensive line (two are related) and two Peterson/ens. Rasheed said they use nicknames to keep them all straight. Peterson is an early enrollee from Beresford, S.D. He’s already at 255 pounds and he’s also 6-foot-4.
“He’s big,” Rasheed said. “He’s definitely big. Now, he’s still got a lot of high school stuff in his game. At his high school, he was the big man out there in South Dakota, so he’s learning to now – snap-for-snap – play physical every play. That’s hard for a kid that should be getting ready for his prom.”
Rasheed isn’t shying away from the possibility that Peterson could be a legitimate backup for next season’s team.
“He has a great knack to rush the passer,” he said. “If we can get his run technique better, he’ll be a good No. 2 for us.”
Rasheed hopes with the added depth, the line can learn to dominate the game.
“We have to finish opponents and do a great job of winning in the fourth quarter,” Rasheed said. “When you look at any dominate defensive line, they take the game over. We have to effect the game the same way.”
And the young guys get to learn from a line that returns all of its starts from last season.
“Really credit Ray Lima and the seniors for the turnaround on the line,” Rasheed said. “They took coaching and applied it. It’s really an awesome group to coach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.