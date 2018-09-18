AMES — Iowa State football will honor the memory of former women’s golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena on Saturday.
Barquin Arozamena, 22, was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links. Collin Daniel Richards, age 22, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on $5 million, cash only bond
The Cyclones will don a decal that reads “CBA,” her initials.
“The ability to show our love and support to that family, to this amazing student athlete — you talk about raising the standard of excellence of student-athletes across the board — it’s the minimum that we can do to pay our respect to such a tremendous impact on this university,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.
Beyond that, Iowa State players on Twitter are calling for Iowa State fans to wear yellow, Barquin Arozamena’s favorite color.
Iowa State women’s golf coach Christie Martens appreciates the gestures.
“It means so much,” Martens said. “Yellow is her favorite color. It’s amazing how everyone has reached out. It shows how many people’s lives that she touched between the engineering people, the Spanish student body — her hometown (Puente San Miguel, Spain), they had a moment of silence for her today. I think she touched so many lives. That’s what makes it special. That’s why I wanted to talk. This isn’t really my style but I wanted to say how much she’s meant to our program and our university.”
Martens said she is grateful for the Iowa State athletics community and their support. Campbell said it’s one of the unique things about Iowa State.
“For myself, coming here, that was one thing that was so different about Iowa State compared to other places that I had been,” Campbell said. “The unity, the support and really the togetherness that all of our student-athletes carry. I know it will have an effect on our players and certainly our football program.”
Quarterback Zeb Noland said it’s easy to get caught up in football and school and forget about other things.
“I think it makes us very aware that life is real,” Noland said. “I think sometimes within our own walls as a student-athlete you get so caught up in your sport and you get caught up in school and you have no realization of what’s going on sometimes. I think it hits home to us because she’s one of us. There are 36,000 students here and 400 student-athletes, so I think it’s very unique.
“It’s very sad and I feel terrible for her and her family. It’s hard on us as student-athletes because we all have to think about it as if it was our teammate. I feel terrible and I wish there was something that we could do — I know we’re going to have the stickers on our helmet, but I just wish there was so much more we could do to try and pull the pain away from the people that truly, truly feel it.”
