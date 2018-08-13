AMES — JaQuan Bailey brought his big smile and his big personality to Iowa State’s preseason football media day.
The junior defensive end put a swim move on questions about his individual accomplishments. He did a 360 when asked about the Cyclones’ career sack record that is well within his considerable reach. Then he bull-rushed ISU head coach Matt Campbell, with whom he has been known to swap a little trash talk.
“It’s a love-hate, silly, crazy relationship,” Bailey said while laughing and shaking his head. “Campbell is almost like a father figure. We actually know how to push each little button and just make the other one mad.”
All the banter aside, Bailey is a serious playmaker for the Cyclones’ much-improved defense. The Jacksonville, Fla., product has started 20 consecutive games, including all 13 last season and the final seven as a true freshman in 2016.
Bailey had 34 tackles a year ago, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and our quarterback hurries while earning honorable mention all-Big 12 honors. He’s a preseason all-Big 12 selection for the coming season.
In two seasons, Bailey has racked up 10.5 sacks. Iowa State’s school record is 18.5, set by Shawn Moorehead from 2004-06.
“It starts by going to practice every day ready to work,” he offered.
At media day, both Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock noted Bailey’s growth as a leader and his developing maturity.
“Being more of a leader on and off of the field,” Bailey said of his personal growth. “Helping out dudes like Will (freshman McDonald), Petersen (freshman Zach) and Little Baby Chicken Grease 93 (freshman Isaiah Lee).
“Just show up every day ... be the same guy every day.”
Actually, Bailey is one of many “characters” on the front line of the Iowa State defense. Collectively, there is speed, quickness, plenty of size and quality depth that will allow the Cyclones to present multiple looks and adjust to situational challenges that arise during a game.
The preseason two-deep features veterans Bailey, Jamahl Johnson, Ray Lima and Enyi Uwazurike on the top line. Spencer Benton played in all 13 games last season and is listed behind Bailey at end. Five more players are also ready to make an impact — redshirt freshman Tucker Robertson, sophomore and JaQuan Bailey’s twin brother Joshua, highly regarded transfer Kamilo Tongamoa, redshirt freshman Angel Dominguez and junior college transfer Matt Leo, a chiseled 6-7, 276-pound junior who is still learning the game of football after years of playing rugby in his native Australia.
“That whole group has had opportunities to play,” said Heacock, whose defense has made vast improvement the past three years. ISU surrendered 192.1 rushing yards per game in 2015, but reduced that figure to 128 last season when the 8-5 Cyclones ranked among the Big 12’s best by allowing just 366 total yards and 20.9 points per game.
“You can go across that whole front ... Spencer Benton, Tongamoa, Danny Sichterman, Matt Leo, the Bailey twins ... We’ve got two hands full of guys there that are really competing to play and want to play.”
Former South Winneshiek standout Carson Lensing is among that group, too.
“He’s coming along,” said Heacock. “He’s doing a good job for us.”
Leo describes the defensive linemen as a brotherhood.
“They are my brothers and my family,” he said. “We stick together. We’re close. We call each other out if something is going wrong, but we stay together. We’re honest with each other in workouts and on the field.
“We’ve got depth in all areas. Everyone has taken their role. Now knowing there are games in September, we’re going to be ready for it. I can’t wait.”
