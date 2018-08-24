AMES — Sometimes, Chase Allen sounds just like a football coach.
Ask Iowa State’s sophomore tight end about his goals for the coming season.
“I try not to set personal goals for myself,” says Allen. “I set a lot of goals for our position group as a whole and I think we have a lot of guys who can come in and make a difference and be versatile. We’re excited about this going forward.
Ask Allen if he’d like a few more passes to come his way than the four balls he caught for 39 yards a year ago.
“If you can’t block, you can’t be on the field,” Allen states. “That’s always the first thing. We say we’ve got to take care of our business blocking and the balls will come later.
“I think we take a lot of ownership on ourselves as a tight end group and we should be something that really gives to the offense rather than be something the offense worries about. We had so many good wide receivers last year the rock couldn’t go everywhere. Now with some of those guys missing, we’ve just got to take it upon ourselves to step up and fill those shoes.”
Ask the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Allen if it’s time for him to make a name for himself in the Big 12.
“I just try to give everything I can back to the team,” he notes. “It doesn’t matter what the team needs you to do, just do what the team needs you to do. That’s how you win and that’s how you be a team player.”
None of this should surprise anyone.
Allen’s parents are Terry and Lynn Allen. Terry spent more than 30 years as a football coach, including head coaching gigs at the University of Northern Iowa, Kansas and Missouri State and a stop at Iowa State as an assistant. He’s currently working for the Big 12 Conference in a consulting role with officials.
Chase grew up with the game, as did his brother Alex, who is a freshman tight end at UNI.
“I think it’s all been a huge blessing to be around the game ... sitting on the grass here at Jack Trice when I was young. I got to be around it a lot, and I get to be around it a lot today,” says Chase Allen.
Chase laughs when asked if there’s an advantage to being the son of a coach.
“That’s the first time I’ve heard ‘advantage,’” he says. “I do agree that you’re around the game a lot longer, you get a lot more exposure to it and a lot more positive input to learn from your mistakes.
“I have learned so much and have so much greater respect for what my dad did in his coaching days when I see all the time that these coaches put into everything, and it makes me feel very blessed.
“I wasn’t quite old enough to be a ball boy, but I was either on the sidelines or in the stands every game. I really didn’t understand a lot of it until now. That’s the thing ... I’m sure if I went back I’d be like, ‘Come on, what’s this guy doing’ but I was just watching the ball then.”
Allen’s Iowa State career is really just getting started. So far, so good. The Cyclones are coming off an 8-5 season that included a big win at Oklahoma and a Liberty Bowl victory over Memphis.
“It is the reason why we came here and it is good to have that, but as soon as we start to dwell on that and not be in the present every day it can be gone just like that,” notes the big redhead. “What we’re trying to do is set something up so the freshmen here now are building on that success and continuing it forward three or four years from now.”
Allen and many of his teammates wear “stay humble” wristbands provided by teammate Sheldon Croney.
“People try to put teams on pedestals and they try to work guys up,” Allen explains. “We want to always remember that everyone wants to put Iowa State back in the box, so we’ve just got to remember to stay humble and work every day just as hard.”
Like Allen, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell tends to talk more about his tight ends as a group than individually.
“There are three guys there I think who have high-end potential (Allen, Dylan Soehner and Charlie Kolar) and a fourth you don’t talk about as a tight end (Hakeem Butler) but who is maybe as critical as anyone in our spot,” Campbell explains. “There’s a lot of competition there right now.
“I am really excited about Chase as a leader in our program and a guy who has a chance to have great success in our program.”
Campbell, who used a lot of two tight end sets as the head coach at Toledo, sees a growing role for his tight ends within Iowa State’s offense.
“We didn’t have a scholarship tight end when we got here,” he notes. “It’s kind of like the o-line, you want tight ends and you want to play them but if they’re not ready to play then the wrong thing is to play them.
“I think the biggest thing now is being able to add that into the mix of some things we’ve already done offensively.”
