AMES — Iowa State opens an intriguing Big 12 Conference men’s basketball season tonight at Oklahoma State.
The Big 12 is once again one of the strongest conferences in the nation from top to bottom. But just like the last 14 seasons, No. 6 Kansas is squarely in the driver’s seat to win the conference.
“We’re the No. 1 league in KenPom right now,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Obviously Kansas is a top five team in the country, Texas Tech, I have a lot of respect for Chris Beard and then Oklahoma, us and Texas Tech are a combined 32-4.
Kansas State is dealing with some injuries right now, but they’re still in the thick of things. This league is a seven-to-eight-bid league — without question.”
So, can anyone stop Kansas’ streak? Probably not, but Prohm has a pretty basic formula on how a team can do it.
“If you’re going to win any league championship you have to win your home games and then it comes down to who has the best road record in the league,” Prohm said. “That’s what Kansas has done a great job of.”
Iowa State (10-2) has a team that can contend in the Big 12.
The Cyclones have an offensive star in Lindell Wigginton, who just returned from injury, senior leadership in Nick Weiler-Babb and Marial Shayok, post depth with Michael Jacobson, Solomon Young, Cam Lard and George Conditt, and the Cyclones have young pieces who have turned themselves into bonafide Big 12 starters in Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton.
“We’re definitely more prepared than last year’s team,” Prohm said. “There’s not really a comparison there. First two years, we only had six or seven guys, but they were so good and so experienced it didn’t really matter.”
The first two years Prohm had Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton and Abdel Nader – all of whom are currently in the NBA. He also had Matt Thomas, who was a deadly 3-point marksman who’s carving out a nice career in Europe.
Iowa State is still a young team, so road games are somewhat of an adventure. In the Cyclones’ first road game – against Iowa – they had multiple stretches where they struggled to score the ball.
Granted, Iowa State was without its best scorer in Wigginton, but the Cyclones can’t have those scoring droughts on the road – especially in a conference like the Big 12.
Prohm said his team’s goal right now should be 5-4 on the road and then defend home court.
He said the biggest key for his team is making sure the defense is as consistent as possible and making sure it travels – at Iowa, Iowa State gave up 98 points.
The Cyclones – or any team for that matter – might not be able to topple Kansas atop the Big 12, but they have set themselves up for a strong conference season.
