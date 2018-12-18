AMES — Injured Iowa State basketball players Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young should return to the lineup Friday against Eastern Illinois.
Young dressed Saturday against Drake, but didn’t see any time although Cyclone head coach Steve Prohm said Young could’ve played if needed.
Young started running up and down the court last week and Prohm said Wigginton should start running up and down the court today.
“He hasn’t gone up and down the court yet – everything he’s done has been in the half-court,” Prohm said. “I would love to have the opportunity for us to play well and get him some extended minutes and let him get the rust off a little bit and have one game under his belt before Big 12 play.”
Prohm doesn’t believe it’ll take long for Wigginton to get his conditioning back after injuring his foot in the first game of the season.
“It’s obviously not been great to have Lindell out, but the positive you take from it is I think he’s been able to sit back and look at the game a little bit different,” Prohm said. “We’ve asked him at times, ‘Hey, what have you seen, what have you learned?’ I think he’s learned a lot from sitting out.”
Young, on the other hand, could have a bit of a different curve than Wigginton. The junior forward has been out since the summer when he had surgery on his groin.
He’ll need some time to get his conditioning back where it needs to be.
“He was in there working (Monday) and I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back,” Prohm said. “He just has to stay patient and get himself back into game shape and learn what we’ve been doing offensively.”
Injuries aren’t anything new to Young, who has had one every season he’s been at Iowa State, but he said on Monday this one has been by far the toughest one. Finally, he said, he feels close to 100 percent again.
“Freshman year, he breaks the hand and he’s out for a while. Last year he was out with the knee injury and then this summer he had the abdomen and the groin,” said Prohm. “He’s a resilient, high-character kid. He brings a physicality and toughness up front that can change the game.”
Prohm wants to ease Wigginton and Young back into the lineup for multiple reasons. Iowa State is playing well and he wants to make sure Wigginton and Young adapt to what the team is doing, not have the team adapt to what Wigginton and Young do.
The other reason Prohm wants to ease them back in is so they don’t have any setbacks and stay healthy for Big 12 play.
Wigginton led all Big 12 freshmen in scoring last year, averaging 16.7 points per game. He also pulled down 3.7 rebounds and dished out 2.8 assists per game.
