Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson had a Big 12 title game to remember

“Give those guys credit,” Campbell said. “They found some unique ways to get an extra hat in the box. We struggled to create great vertical run seams and consistently doing those things. So I thought they did a really good job. They’ve played outstanding on defense for the majority of the year, and hat’s off to obviously Coach [Alex] Grinch and certainly Oklahoma.”

For Iowa State, the Cyclones allowed just 392 yards of offense and surrendered just three points in the second half to the Sooners.

“Man, what those guys did today on defense — and they’ve done it all year — was huge,” Campbell said. “It’s not just today. But when you’ve got a great defense, they give you a chance to win football games, and they give you a chance to play really high-end football.”

Injury report/suspensionsIowa State safety Isheem Young was called for targeting in Oklahoma’s second offensive play of the game. Since the play happened in the first half, Young will be available for the entirety of Iowa State’s bowl game and won’t be suspended for the first half.