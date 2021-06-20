Iowa State's Scheelhaase has wealth of luxury at running back

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While having a player the caliber of Hall is great for an offense, running back is a position where teams need multiple. Iowa State knows this. Its backup running back last season, Kene Nwangwu, was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, ahead of Chubba Hubbard, who was supposed to be the best running back in the Big 12 last season.

Who will take over that critical role for the Cyclones? Sophomore Jirehl Brock, who was in the same recruiting class as Hall.

While Nwangwu was the one to spell Hall for drives, Brock was the Cyclones’ defacto third-down running back.

His best game was against Kansas State, he caught three passes out of the backfield on third down for 26 yards, while also rushing for 25 yards against the Wildcats.

“Jihrel came in and played a big role for us with the things he was able to do for us on third downs,” Scheelhaase said. “We relied on him as a third-down back. We saw him go in there and make plays by catching the ball out of the backfield, protecting the quarterback and running the ball well. Knowing that Kene has graduated and moved on, Jirehl gets to step into a role knowing that we’ll rely on him even more.

“When we as a coaching staff reflect back on last season, Jirehl proved a lot to us in what he can do for our offense.”