Iowa State's Landen Akers gets first touchdown on senior night

“To celebrate with him and have the whole team ready for him when he came jogging off the field, it was special,” Purdy said. “It was sweet. He doesn’t always get the credit but he deserves it.”

Kolar was the first one to greet Akers, who actually slipped on the concrete because his momentum took him off the field.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was my favorite score of my whole career,” Kolar said. “I was in his corner of the end zone when he scored on that play and I went to go jump on him and he slipped on the concrete. It was incredible.

“If you saw the way our sideline celebrated and the way everyone celebrated, that’s a testament to Landen and his character. He’s a guy who’s sacrificed and is in his 15th year here and he’s sacrificed for all of those years here.

“He’s on special teams, he does the dirty work, blocking, being behind guys on the depth chart. For him to keep pounding and to have the effect on the game that he does, to find the end zone, it was just incredible. I’ve never been happier for a guy to score. He deserves every bit of the credit he gets. He’s an incredible player and incredible teammate.”