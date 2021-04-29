Iowa State's Heacock says defense can't rest on laurels

Heacock cited the Big 12 Championship game, Louisiana game and the Oklahoma State game as reasons why no one was satisfied with the best season in Iowa State history.

“I wouldn’t do what I’m doing if I didn’t think we could go be the best,” Heacock said. “I don’t look at it like, ‘We have to go win the championship.’ But there’s no special place that’s determined by logos where that has to happen.”

The College Football Playoffs has become a place dominated by logos. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are all regulars, leaving the likes of TCU, UCF, Cincinnati and others on the outside looking in at one time or another.

If ESPN’s FPI somehow ends up predicting the future for Iowa State and the Cyclones are a top-four team, Heacock won’t be surprised. It’s what he, the rest of the staff and the players have been working for.

“I’ve been coaching defense my whole life and the goal has always been to be the best defense in the country. Period,” Heacock said. “Didn’t matter where I was, what logo I had or anything else. That was the goal and that was the purpose.”

Heacock has worn a lot of logos, from prestigious ones like Michigan, to FCS logos like Youngstown State.