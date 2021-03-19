Iowa State's David Carr reaches 157 national finals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carr was hit for stalling early in the match as Hidlay went on the attack early. But Hidlay was hit for stalling seconds after Carr and then the Cyclone scored with 25 seconds left in the first for a 2-0 lead. Carr’s escape in the second was the only point scored in that period.

The third saw a flurry of action. Hidlay escaped early to make it 3-1, but Carr made it 5-1 with 48 seconds left. Hidlay reversed Carr on the edge of the mat to make it 5-3, but an escape with 27 seconds remaining helped Carr seal the deal.

“His underhooks kind of overwhelmed me just a little bit, but I knew I just needed to get to my offense,” Carr said. “My coaches, Metcalf (Brent) has been my guy all year. He has been telling me to stay the same. I know me is going and getting a takedown no matter how much time is left.

“That is what Metcalf preaches. That is what Dresser (head coach Kevin Dresser) preaches…icing the match. I got to ride him a little better, but a win is a win.”

ISU's other semifinalist, Gannon Gremmel, was pinned by second-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan in the 285 semifinals to drop into the consolation semifinals.