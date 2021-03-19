Iowa State's David Carr reaches 157 national finals

The legacy has never been a shroud over David Carr.
It didn’t bother him when he choose to wrestle at Iowa State and it isn’t on his mind much this week at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
With a father, Nate, who is a Cyclone legend and a three-time national champion (1981-83), it would be easy to say something differently.
After a scheduling change forced Iowa State to cancel its most first-day Zoom press conference, Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser talked about the Cyclones opening day at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Friday morning before the quarterfinals.
But all week David Carr, already a Junior World Champion, has said it’s not something he’s worried about. David Carr is more concerned about creating his own legacy.
Friday, Carr took a step closer when the third-seeded 157-pound wrestler downed second-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State, 6-4, to reach the national finals as a sophomore
“My dad prepared me for moments like this,” Carr said. “I’ve been training for this since I was a little kid. My dad being who he is, I knew coming to Iowa State. I knew it wasn’t more pressure. I’d just come here and have fun, try to score points and break his records.”
Carr is the first Cyclone finalist since Waterloo East great Kyven Gadson won at 197 pounds in 2015, also in St. Louis.
He will face Rider’s Jesse Dellavecchia in the finals. Dellavecchia upset top-seeded Ryan Deakin of Northwestern by fall in the other semifinal.
Carr was hit for stalling early in the match as Hidlay went on the attack early. But Hidlay was hit for stalling seconds after Carr and then the Cyclone scored with 25 seconds left in the first for a 2-0 lead. Carr’s escape in the second was the only point scored in that period.
The third saw a flurry of action. Hidlay escaped early to make it 3-1, but Carr made it 5-1 with 48 seconds left. Hidlay reversed Carr on the edge of the mat to make it 5-3, but an escape with 27 seconds remaining helped Carr seal the deal.
“His underhooks kind of overwhelmed me just a little bit, but I knew I just needed to get to my offense,” Carr said. “My coaches, Metcalf (Brent) has been my guy all year. He has been telling me to stay the same. I know me is going and getting a takedown no matter how much time is left.
“That is what Metcalf preaches. That is what Dresser (head coach Kevin Dresser) preaches…icing the match. I got to ride him a little better, but a win is a win.”
ISU's other semifinalist, Gannon Gremmel, was pinned by second-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan in the 285 semifinals to drop into the consolation semifinals.
Carr advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 sudden victory over Minnesota’s Brayton Lee. Lee forced the extra period with a late takedown in the third, but Carr was able to get to a leg, raised it high and finished as Lee tried to dive away with under 20 seconds left in the OT period.
"It was a good win,” Carr said. “He is hard to open up, hard to get to his legs. I had to really grind, wrestle hard and look for opportunities that were there. I feel like I go into a lot of areas that helped me win that match."
Gremmel gave the Cyclones a pair of semifinalists by earning a 2-1 tiebreaker win over Trent Hilger of Wisconsin in a 285 quarterfinal.
After he escaped, Gremmel rode out Hilger in TB1 to earn the victory.
Ian Parker at 141 lost his first consolation match Friday and was eliminated. Samuel Colbray at 184 and Marcus Coleman at 197 won a match before being eliminated a match shy of the all-American round.