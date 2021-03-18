Iowa State's David Carr, Gannon Gremmel to quarterfinals

Sophomore David Carr advanced to the 157-pound quarterfinals for Iowa State during the opening two rounds of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Carr, seeded third, dominated both of his opponents, outscoring them, 26-4.

Carr opened with a 16-2 decision over Army’s Markus Hartman, before rolling past Will Lewan of Michigan, 10-2, in the second round.

Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel joined Carr in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Missouri’s Zach Elam. A penalty point, escape and another penalty point against Elam gave Gremmel a 3-0 lead after two periods.

Gremmel won his opening match over Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, 5-2.

It was rough going for the remainder of the Cyclone qualifiers.

The Cyclones were just 2-6 in the opening session with freshmen Kysen Terukina and Zach Redding, and senior Jarrett Degen all eliminated.

Samuel Colbray at 184 and Marcus Coleman at 197 won consolation matches to remain alive on the backside.

Due to a change in the Cyclones’ schedule, head coach Kevin Dresser postponed the team’s postday one press availability until Friday morning.

