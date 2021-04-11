Iowa State's Brock Purdy has more to prove

“For me personally, I want to polish up my decision making and limit the turnovers,” Purdy said. “I want to be me and lead these guys and do something even more extraordinary than we did last year.”

Turnovers are Purdy’s only real bugaboo as a player, and most of them come when he’s trying to do too much.

“He’d be the first one to tell you that he has to get rid of some of those decisions that could end up being game-changers,” quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon said. “One of his best qualities is he’s his own worst critic when he needs to be and he can honestly evaluate how he plays on the football field and he wants to be coached. He doesn’t shy away from those conversations.

“Look at the Baylor game, he had three turnovers in the first half, comes back in the second half of that game and the next five or six games, he plays lights out.”

In the five games after the Baylor game, Purdy passed for 1,273 yards, nine passing touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes.

Even though he ended the season on a tear, when Purdy sat down with coach Matt Campbell, he emphasized the importance of not trying to do too much.