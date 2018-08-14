AMES – Former Iowa State associate head Mike Zadick coach issued a statement via text message to the Cedar Rapids Gazette on Monday.
Last week, Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser announced Zadick was fired from his coaching position at Iowa State because the two couldn’t see eye-to-eye.
In the statement, Zadick said he was given the opportunity to either resign or be terminated.
“My position as the Associate Head Coach required that I devote my best energies and abilities for the exclusive benefit of ISU. Even with the current developments, I can rest easy as I believe I accomplished that goal. Coaching and leadership come in many styles and forms and there will be differences of opinion from one coach to the next. I was hired as the Associate Head Coach to bring my coaching style and form to ISU. My coaching philosophies were known prior to my employment with ISU and they did not change during my employment with ISU.
“There were occasions that others made decisions that I believed were contrary to the best interests of ISU. I expressed my beliefs as was required of me in my position as the Associate Head Coach. As I now understand, the expression of my beliefs is the genesis of the alleged conflict that led to my premature dismissal.
“I elected not to resign from ISU because my actions did not warrant dismissal. Additionally, had I accepted ISU’s offer to resign, I would be sending a message to the athletes that I coached contrary to the character traits that I endeavored to instill in them.”
In the release sent out by Iowa State last week, Dresser said he would conduct a nation-wide search to find a replacement for Zadick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.