Iowa State women rock Kansas
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa State women rock Kansas

AMES — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw broke out with a 20-point game as Iowa State raced past Kansas 89-67 in a women’s basketball game Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

Espenmiller-McGraw hit 7 of 10 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range in a game the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3) never trailed.

Kristin Scott added 19 points, Adriana Camber and Ashley Joens 13 each and Jade Thurmon 10. Iowa State shot 58 percent overall and hit 14 of 24 shots from behind the arc.

Iowa St. 89, Kansas 67

KANSAS (12-6) — de Carvalho 6-11 2-2 15, Helgren 1-4 2-8 4, Franklin 3-12 0-0 7, Mitchell 2-6 0-2 5, Thomas 3-10 2-2 9, Stephens 8-17 3-6 20, Merriweather 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Kersgieter 2-4 0-0 5, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 9-20 67.

IOWA ST. (12-6) — Scott 7-11 2-2 19, Camber 4-4 1-2 13, Espenmiller-McGraw 7-10 0-0 20, Joens 6-12 1-1 13, Thurmon 4-6 2-2 10, Kane 2-2 1-2 5, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-2 8, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 33-57 9-13 89.

Kansas 6 23 16 22 — 67

Iowa St. 18 29 29 13 — 89

3-point goals — Kansas 6-21 (de Carvalho 1-3, Franklin 1-5, Mitchell 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Stephens 1-2, Kersgieter 1-3), Iowa St. 14-24 (Scott 3-6, Camber 4-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 6-8, Joens 0-1, Johnson 1-4, Wise 0-1). Assists — Kansas 18 (Kersgieter 6), Iowa St. 21 (Johnson 7). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Kansas 37 (Helgren 6-9), Iowa St. 35 (Joens 2-8). Total fouls — Kansas 18, Iowa St. 13. A — 9,833.

