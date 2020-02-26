Iowa State women rally, fall late to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Ashley Joens posted her 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but that was not enough to help Iowa State rally against Kansas State Wednesday in a 60-51 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball game.

The Wildcats (14-12 overall, 8-7 Big 12) led by 16 in the second half, but the Cyclones (15-11, 7-8) drew to within five late before KSU was able to hold on for the victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa State was held without a field goal for more than seven minutes in the second quarter, as the Wildcats led 25-17 at halftime. The Cyclones got it going early in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers, but KSU still managed to stretch its lead to 44-31.

The Cyclones once against rallied early in the fourth quarter managing to get to within 47-41, but Kansas State quickly recovered.

Rae Johnson finished with 10 points for Iowa State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.