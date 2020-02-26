Iowa State women rally, fall late to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Ashley Joens posted her 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but that was not enough to help Iowa State rally against Kansas State Wednesday in a 60-51 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball game.
The Wildcats (14-12 overall, 8-7 Big 12) led by 16 in the second half, but the Cyclones (15-11, 7-8) drew to within five late before KSU was able to hold on for the victory.
Iowa State was held without a field goal for more than seven minutes in the second quarter, as the Wildcats led 25-17 at halftime. The Cyclones got it going early in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers, but KSU still managed to stretch its lead to 44-31.
The Cyclones once against rallied early in the fourth quarter managing to get to within 47-41, but Kansas State quickly recovered.
Rae Johnson finished with 10 points for Iowa State.
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
IOWA ST. (15-11) -- Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Camber 1-7 0-0 3, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-7 2-2 5, Joens 6-15 3-6 17, Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Kane 2-2 1-2 6, Nezerwa 3-9 2-3 8, Frederick 1-2 0-0 2, Thurmon 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 8-13 51
KANSAS ST. (14-12) -- Beard 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 5-9 1-2 11, Lee 5-8 1-2 11, Carr 3-12 0-0 8, Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 1-1 3-4 5, Ebert 1-3 0-0 2, Goodrich 0-1 1-2 1, Simmons 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 9-14 60
Iowa St.;11;6;14;20 — 51
Kansas St.;13;12;19;16 — 60
3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 7-29 (Scott 0-2, Camber 1-7, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3, Joens 2-8, Johnson 2-5, Kane 1-1, Nezerwa 0-1, Wise 0-2), Kansas St. 5-18 (Beard 1-1, Carr 2-9, Harris 1-5, Simmons 1-3). Assists—Iowa St. 5 (Johnson 2), Kansas St. 18 (Harris 6). Fouled Out—Kansas St. Lee. Rebounds—Iowa St. 33 (Joens 6-13), Kansas St. 38 (Lee 4-12). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 12, Kansas St. 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,006.
