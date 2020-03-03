Iowa State women lock down Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas – The Iowa State women's basketball team closed out its road slate with a commanding 61-42 victory over Kansas.
Iowa State (17-11, 9-8 Big 12) hit 12 3-pointers in the contest to bolster the offensive attack. The Cyclones also collected a season-high 58 rebounds during a strong defensive effort.
With the win in Allen Field House, Iowa State has secured a bye in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament next week.
Rae Johnson's 18 points led Iowa State's offense, while Ashley Joens finished with 10 points and 20 rebounds.
The Cyclones came out scorching the nets from the perimeter. Iowa State held a 21-11 advantage after one quarter of action, with all 21 ISU points coming from behind the arc. In total, five different Cyclones hit a triple in the first quarter.
Iowa State continued to utilize the three-point line for their offensive production in the second quarter. The Cyclones finished 10-20 from three in the first half and brought a 36-18 lead into the locker room.
ISU's first-half defense was suffocating to complement its offense. The Jayhawks (15-13, 4-13 Big 12) hit just 7-34 from the field, including 1-9 from three.
The Cyclone-lead climbed to 49-28 in the third quarter. Iowa State's defense remained the biggest factor in the game. ISU nabbed four steals in the third quarter and forced a total of six turnovers. The Jayhawks were cold from the field, hitting 4-16 attempts from the field and 0-5 from deep.
Iowa State cruised to victory in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones finished the game 12-29 from three. ISU held Kansas to 17-69 shooting for the game, including 3-21 from three. The Jayhawks' 24.6% shooting percentage is the best defensive mark for the Cyclones this season.