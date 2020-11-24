Iowa State will face well rested Longhorns

AMES — Texas has done a good job up to this point of the season mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, their most recent opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks, were forced to postpone the game due to not meeting the minimum requirement of players at a position group.

Texas had a bye week before the Kansas game and because of the postponement, it is essentially getting a double-bye week. The Kansas game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

“There was a great opportunity here to get guys healthy and on a short week, we have an opportunity to get extra prep time,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “But we have to be very, very cognizant of the fact we’ll have gone 20 days without playing a football game and that’s never happened to anybody on our staff in the regular season.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re not rusty. We want to stay fresh for Iowa State from a physical standpoint but we also know we have to get out there and continue to stay ready after not playing for 20 days.”

Close games galoreTexas has only played close conference games this season.