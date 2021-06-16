Iowa State track and cross country parts ways with Martin Smith

Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard is "parting ways" with director of track and field and cross country Martin Smith, the school announced on Wednesday.

Smith will be replaced by assistant coach Jeremy Sudbury on an interim basis.

"I've decided that we needed new leadership in the program going forward," Pollard said. "We've had some significant success under Martin's direction, but my personal observations over the last year convinced me that a change needs to be made."

Iowa State won four Big 12 chamionships -- three in men's cross country and one in indoor track and field -- during Smith's tenure.

Baseball

Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later.