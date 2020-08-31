Iowa State to allow 25,000 fans into home opener on Sept. 12

Pollard said people can skew data in any way to fit any argument they want. When the Big 12 choose to play football, Mayo doctors argued one side and University of Kansas doctors argued another.

But Iowa State’s scientists eased Pollard’s worry and Iowa State has decided to move forward with allowing 25,000 fans to the Cyclones’ first game against Louisiana on Sept. 12.

“What I heard today was scientists that broke down those numbers,” Pollard said. “They didn’t shy away from them or hide from them, they just said, ‘Let’s look at what the numbers really mean.’ What they laid out painted a picture that the university could stay open, it didn’t need to go online only and felt like with further testing and further mitigation — and the athletic department is going to be part of that.

“One of the things I learned is the amount of testing Iowa State is doing because we have the Vet lab and that we’re able to do a PCR test, which is an amplified test that has a much higher positivity rate than an antigen test. Some of our numbers appear to be much larger because we’re testing more in the last two weeks, we made a concerted effort to do targeted testing in the last two weeks because we anticipated that with the students coming back that this would probably happen. It was no surprise to anybody.